A Dyersburg teenager is in a juvenile detention center following the attempted robbery of a woman in a wheelchair.

Dyersburg police reports said officers were called to Tucker Street, where a 60-year old woman reported the attempted robbery.

Reports said the victim was getting out of her vehicle and into the wheelchair, when she was approached by six male juveniles.

The woman said one of the individuals asked if she needed help, then said they were going to take her purse.

When trying to flee from the juveniles, one of the individuals threatened to shoot the victim.

Reports said officers were able to locate the juveniles involved, with a 16 year old charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, and criminal impersonation.