Dyersburg man arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

A Dyersburg man is charged with physically assaulting his girlfriend.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 44-year-old Jonathan Robinson was arrested early Saturday morning on Wheeler Street after officers arrived and found the victim suffering from facial and neck injuries.

The victim told officers that Robinson assaulted her by choking her, and hitting her in the face causing injuries. Robinson allegedly told the victim that if he couldn’t kill her this way, he would get his gun and kill her.

During the investigation, Robinson was found to be a convicted felon and officers also found a handgun and boxes of ammunition.

Robinson is charged with Aggravated Assault, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.