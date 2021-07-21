Dyersburg man arrested after assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Dyersburg man is facing charges after physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 20-year-old Bobby Ashley was arrested Monday afternoon on Phillips Street after officers arrived and found a female victim bleeding profusely with substantial facial injuries.

The victim told officers she was returning some property to the home after they broke up and wasn’t expecting Ashley to show up.

The victim said Ashley smashed her phone on the ground, then started to beat her in her face with his fist, knocked her to the ground, and continued to hit her in the face.

Chief Isbell says Ashley was under three active no-contact orders through Dyersburg City Court, in which the victim was the protected party. Two of the orders were no-contact, and the third was a no violent contact order.

The victim was hospitalized for her injuries which included broken facial bones and a broken nose.

Ashley is charged with Aggravated Assault, Violation of an Order of Protection, and Vandalism over $1,000.

He’s being held in the Dyer County Jail.