Dyersburg man arrested after setting Christmas tree on fire, burning children’s gifts

A Dyersburg man is charged with setting a Christmas tree on fire and burning presents, including gifts for children.

Police Chief Steve Isbell says 25-year-old James Walker wrapped the tree in a child’s blanket, and set the tree and Christmas gifts on fire.

The victim wasn’t home at the time, but later told officers that she, her brother, and Walker had been in an altercation earlier in the day.

Walker is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Arson, and is also wanted on charges in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

The Dyersburg Police Department’s community outreach program, “Community Changer,” replaced the children’s Christmas presents and bought a few extra gifts.