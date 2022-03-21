Dyersburg man arrested after weapon complaint

A Dyersburg man is facing an assault charge after threatening a female juvenile with a gun at a Dyersburg park.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 18-year-old Ka Reeo Thomas was arrested Friday night after the victim told officers Thomas harassed her and threatened her with a handgun at Okeena Park.

Thomas is also a victim from a Wednesday night shooting at the same park where he told officers that individuals had shot at him and witnesses reported hearing at least four gunshots.

Thomas refused to cooperate and give any more information.

That case remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Thomas is being held in the Dyer County Jail charged with Aggravated Assault in the Friday night incident.