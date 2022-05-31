Dyersburg Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Union City

A traffic stop in Union City resulted in the arrest of a Dyersburg man on multiple charges.

Police reports said the stop occurred in the 1500 block of West Reelfoot Avenue, on a vehicle operated by 31 year old Jordan X Smith.

A drivers license check revealed Smith was operating on a revoked license out of Crockett County, with two active warrants on file.

Reports said Smith had a failure to appear warrant in Obion County, along with a failure to appear warrant out of the City of Dyersburg.

A search of Smith revealed a small amount of cocaine, with officers then locating 22 Ecstasy pills and a .9-milimeter pistol in the vehicle.

He was charged with possession of schedule one drugs with intent to sale, possession of schedule two drugs, possession of a weapon in commission of a dangerous felony and driving on a revoked license.