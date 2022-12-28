Dyersburg Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Union City

A Dyersburg man was arrested in Union City, after officers were contacted about the use of profanities and alcohol on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said multiple officers arrived and located 32 year old Sterling Preister-Clark walking in the 1600 block of West Reelfoot Avenue.

After handing over his identification, reports said Preister-Clark was asked about a large, bulky item inside of his front pocket.

When he began to reach into the pocket, reports said Preister-Clark was taken to the ground and attempted to resist.

Once detained by the officers at the scene, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol was taken from the pocket.

Police reports said Priester-Clark was taken into custody on charges of public intoxication, possession of a handgun while intoxicated, simple possession of marijuana and resisting.

While at the Obion County Jail, a criminal check revealed the conviction on a felony charge in Illinois.

Priester-Clark was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.