A Dyersburg man is being held in the Dyer County Jail after beating a woman, and then carjacking her vehicle with a toddler inside.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 23-year-old Marlek Kirk was arrested Monday night after an officer saw him beating a woman outside of her vehicle on Reynolds Street.

When the officer turned around, Kirk jumped in the vehicle and fled the scene leaving the victim on the side of the road.

When the car came to a stop near Barney Street, the officer arrested Kirk, and then found the victim’s three-year-old child in the backseat floorboard.

Chief Isbell says along with Carjacking, Domestic Assault, and Evading Arrest, Kirk could face additional charges after completion of the investigation.