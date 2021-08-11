Dyersburg man charged in 2020 assault on Martin juvenile over Confederate flag

A Dyersburg man is in court Wednesday charged with assaulting a Martin juvenile over the display of the Confederate flag.

Thirty-four-year-old Steven Carter is charged with Assault, Theft of Property, and Vandalism in the June incident in which a male juvenile told Martin Police that he was stopped on Hyndsver Road and confronted by multiple individuals about him flying the Confederate flag on his vehicle.

The report states the juvenile was assaulted and hit in his face and on his head and that the individuals removed the flag from his vehicle and set it on fire.

The juvenile also told officers that earlier at Huck’s, one of the individuals had approached him and made comments about shooting him.

Carter appears Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.