Dyersburg man charged with assault and child abuse

A Dyersburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her six-year-old son.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 38-year-old Bradley Dallas is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face and choking her and then hitting the boy when he tried to stop the attack on his mother.

Dallas is charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Child Abuse and Neglect.

He’s also charged with Interference with an Emergency Call after he took the phone away from the victim and destroyed it when she tried calling 911.