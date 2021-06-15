Dyersburg man charged with assaulting police officer

A Dyersburg man is facing charges after assaulting and injuring a police officer Monday morning.

Chief Steve Isbell says 59-year-old Billy J. Smith is charged with Assault on a First Responder, Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The incident began when officers responded to the Motel 6 on Lake Road in reference to a man trying to hit the manager with a metal pipe.

Isbell says an officer saw Smith walking behind the Economy Inn holding two metal pipes and disarmed him and tried to put him in handcuffs when Smith took off running.

When the officer caught Smith and took him to the ground, Smith continued to fight and hit the officer in the face.

The officer, while injured, managed to retain control and placed Smith under arrest.

The officer was treated and released.

Smith is being held in the Dyer County Jail.