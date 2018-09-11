A Dyersburg man is charged with stealing items from a vehicle in Martin.

Martin Police officers were called to a residence on Baker Road and spoke with two men who were missing a handgun and wallet from a truck.

It was later learned one of the victim’s debit cards had been used in Trenton and Dyersburg.

18-year-old Shadeed McDaniel of Dyersburg was positively identified by Walmart personnel and by Dyersburg Police Captain Billy Williams.

McDaniel is charged with two counts of Burglary from a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Theft of Property.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

