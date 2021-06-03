Dyersburg man charged with retaliation, threatening officers

A Dyersburg man is charged with threatening retaliation against Dyersburg Police officers.

Chief Steve Isbell says 22-year-old Ja’Quon Roberson was arrested and charged Thursday with Retaliation for Past Actions and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Chief Isbell says his department became aware of threats allegedly made by Roberson seeking to harm two officers due to their involvement in a recent investigation.

Officers intercepted communications where Roberson made the threats wanting the officers “gone”, before other cases can be made against him.

In response, Chief Isbell provided a statement, saying to have an individual make bold statements to cause harm to officers, to include photos of the officers and their significant others, is beyond reprehensible. He concluded by saying that the Dyersburg Police Department will not tolerate threats on its officers, and it will not be intimidated.