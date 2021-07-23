Dyersburg man charged with selling drugs from drive-thru window

A Dyersburg man is charged with selling drugs from a Wendy’s drive-thru window.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 33-year-old Dennis Jeffrey was arrested this week following an investigation which began earlier this month of an employee working at Wendy’s, allegedly selling drugs from the drive thru window.

As a result of the investigation, Jeffrey is charged with Possession of Schedule II and Possession of Schedule IV with Intent to Sell.

Chief Isbell says officers seized a quantity of suspected marijuana, electronic scales, and cocaine from Jeffrey’s vehicle.

He’s being held in the Dyer County Jail.