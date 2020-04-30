A Dyersburg man claiming to have COVID-19 is facing assault charges after intentionally coughing on Dyersburg Police officers.

Chief Steve Isbell says officers were called Wednesday to a trespassing complaint in the Pioneer Subdivision and arrested 38-year-old Brandon McCaslin, who allegedly resisted arrest and then coughed on the arresting officers, saying that he had the coronavirus and was intentionally trying to infect them.

Chief Isbell says McCaslin was charged with Aggravated Assault, and after McCaslin told the officers he was joking about being infected, he was charged with filing a false police report.

McCaslin was also served with an additional warrant Wednesday night for an earlier incident of Retaliation for Past Actions, following threats that he made against an officer earlier this month when he was arrested for public intoxication after being found walking naked near Parr Avenue.

McCaslin is being held in the Dyer County Jail pending a court appearance Friday.