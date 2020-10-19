A Dyersburg man appears in Dyersburg City Court Tuesday afternoon on weapon and burglary charges.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 18-year-old Monte Bell was arrested last Thursday night, after allegedly breaking into two vehicles, stealing a handgun from one of them.

Chief Isbell says when officers responded to the 1100 block of US Highway 51 Bypass, witnesses said Bell was last seen running toward the Huddle House and it was later determined he was in the area of the Economy Inn.

Bell was later apprehended inside a room where all property, including the stolen handgun, was recovered.

Bell is charged with two counts of Auto Burglary and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and is being held on a $15,000 bond in the Dyer County Jail.