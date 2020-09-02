A Dyersburg man is facing weapon and theft charges following an early morning traffic stop in Dyer County.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says just before 1:00 Wednesday morning, officers stopped a car traveling 80 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone.

A passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lyronce Foster was found to be wanted by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, and officers also found two handguns in the vehicle, with one reported as stolen in Dyer County.

After Foster was taken to the Dyer County Jail, marijuana was discovered in the backseat.

Foster is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Theft over $1,000 Dollars, and Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility.

The driver was issued a traffic citation for speeding.