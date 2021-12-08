Dyersburg man in court Wednesday charged in 2020 assault on Martin juvenile over Confederate flag

A Dyersburg man appears in court Wednesday, charged with assaulting a Martin juvenile last year over the display of the Confederate flag.

Thirty-four-year-old Steven Carter is charged in the June 2020 incident in which a male juvenile told Martin Police that he was stopped on Hyndsver Road and confronted by multiple individuals about him flying the Confederate flag on his vehicle.

The report states the juvenile was assaulted and hit in his face and on his head and that the individuals removed the flag from his vehicle and set it on fire.

The juvenile also told officers that earlier at Huck’s convenience store, one of the individuals had approached him and made comments about shooting him.

Carter is set to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on charges of Assault with Bodily Injury, Theft of Property, and Vandalism.