A Dyersburg man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization.

On Wednesday, 40-year-old Damien Nixon was sentenced in federal court after Dyersburg Police found 475 grams of actual methamphetamine in a zip-lock bag, crack cocaine, and approximately $1,500 dollars at Nixon’s home.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that Nixon had received over 1,100 grams of meth from members of the conspiracy and then distributing to others.