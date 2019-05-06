A Dyersburg man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug charged involving methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant said 40 year old Damien Nixon was issued the sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to information presented in court, Dyersburg Police conducted a consensual search pursuant to a probation order at the residence of Nixon.

This search revealed 475 grams of actual methamphetamine in a zip-lock bag, along with crack cocaine, and approximately $1,500 in cash.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that Nixon was receiving the methamphetamine from members of the conspiracy and then distributing to others.

A total amount of methamphetamine attributed to Nixon was over 1,100 grams.