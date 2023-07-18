Dyersburg man sentenced to 14 years in prison in overdose death

A Dyersburg man will spend 14 years in prison in connection with an overdose death caused by fentanyl.

Twenty-seven-year-old Corjustin Thompson is charged with Sale of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl, and Reckless Homicide.

Court records show that in February 2022, Thompson sold pills to Candace Elmore, of Dyersburg, that appeared to be oxycodone but in fact contained fentanyl.

Within minutes of taking the pills, Miss Elmore died as a result of the fentanyl contained in the pills.

Thompson was sentenced to serve his time in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.