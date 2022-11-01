Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting federal officer with a deadly weapon

A Dyersburg man will spend 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

The charges stem from an incident in Novemer 2020 when Claybrook was wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department for attempted second degree homicide and for being a felon in possession of firearm.

Federal agents had found Claybrook in a Jackson duplex and when they approached the residence, Claybrook began firing on the team through the small porch window. A task force officer was hit in his arm, leg, and another officer was struck by a round from Claybrook’s firearm.

The officers were treated for their injuries at the hospital and released.

Several other officers were pinned alongside the house until the Jackson Police Department SWAT Team arrived to assist them. The SWAT team took over the scene and negotiated the surrender of Claybrook after a lengthy standoff.

During a search of the residence, agents found a 9mm firearm and several 9mm shell casings inside the residence near the window where Claybrook carried out his assault on law enforcement. As a result of Claybrook’s prior felony convictions, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, the ATF, the TBI, Jackson-Madison County Narcotics, and the Jackson Police Department SWAT Team.