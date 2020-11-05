A Dyersburg man will spend life in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 35-year-old Christopher Lee Faulcon, also known as “Wheezy”, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court.

Faulcon was arrested in 2018 as part of an organization trafficking crystal meth in Dyersburg and was charged in an 18-count indictment along with six other co-defendants with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Attorney Dunavant says other members of the drug trafficking organization have been previously been sentenced, including 39-year-old Damien Nixon, of Gates, and 31-year-old Patricia “PJ” Wilson, of Dyersburg, who were both sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.