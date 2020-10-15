A Dyersburg man will spend over 12 years in federal prison on drug charges.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 49-year-old William Frank Perry was sentenced to 151 months followed by three years supervised release for three counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

According to information presented in court, on December 11, 2018, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Dyersburg Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant for Perry at his residence and a search of the vehicle revealed over 6.5 grams of crack cocaine, over 5.5 grams of meth, over a pound of marijuana, and over $3,000 in cash on Perry’s person.

As a result of prior drug felony convictions, Perry is considered to be a career drug offender under federal law for purposes of sentencing.

Attorney Dunavant said, “This defendant has a long criminal history of felony drug convictions, yet continued his persistent pattern of drug trafficking. Mr. Perry has devoted his adult life to a career of repeated criminal conduct, and that prior history has finally caught up with him. This sentence removing him from the community for more than 12 years is well-deserved, and will make Dyersburg and West Tennessee a safer place.”

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force, DEA, and Dyersburg Police Department investigated the case.