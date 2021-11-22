Dyersburg man wanted in connection with aggravated assault and sexual battery

A Dyersburg man is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and sexual battery.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 18-year-old Ka’Reeo Kortez Thomas is accused of making sexual advances towards a 17-year-old female Saturday night and when she refused, Thomas hit her several times in the face, then allegedly pointed a handgun in her face and threatened to shoot all five victims in the vehicle.

The victims range in age from 15 to 17.

Thomas is wanted on five counts of aggravated assault and sexual battery.

Anyone with information where Thomas can be located is urged to call Dyer County Crime Stoppers or the Dyersburg Police Department.