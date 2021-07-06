Dyersburg men charged with aggravated robbery

Two Dyersburg men are facing robbery charges after robbing a man at gunpoint and taking his vehicle.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says the victim told officers Saturday, that 47-year-old Anthony Jones asked him for money that he owed him and began punching him in the face.

Jones then allegedly walked back into an apartment, and returned with a handgun pointing it at the victim ordering him to give his keys to 57-year-old Jerry Finch, who was with Jones. Finch then drove off with the victim’s 2005 Cadillac Escalade.

On Sunday, officers found the stolen vehicle parked behind a residence on Lewis Street and both Jones and Finch were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Robbery.