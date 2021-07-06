July 7, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Dyersburg men charged…

Dyersburg men charged with aggravated robbery

Dyersburg men charged with aggravated robbery

Two Dyersburg men are facing robbery charges after robbing a man at gunpoint and taking his vehicle.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says the victim told officers Saturday, that 47-year-old Anthony Jones asked him for money that he owed him and began punching him in the face.

Jones then allegedly walked back into an apartment, and returned with a handgun pointing it at the victim ordering him to give his keys to 57-year-old Jerry Finch, who was with Jones. Finch then drove off with the victim’s 2005 Cadillac Escalade.

On Sunday, officers found the stolen vehicle parked behind a residence on Lewis Street and both Jones and Finch were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology