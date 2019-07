Two people charged in the murder of a Dyersburg man appear in court this afternoon.

24-year-old Demetrice Livingston, of Dyersburg, and 22-year-old Jordyn R. Bell, formerly of Joliet, Illinois, are with First Degree Murder in connection with the June 10th shooting death of 26-year-old Demarko Robertson.

Both Livingston and Bell are being held in the Dyer County Jail on bonds of one million dollars each.

Both are set to appear in court this afternoon at 4:00.