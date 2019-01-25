A Dyersburg native has been appointed as Tennessee Economic and Community Development’s assistant commissioner of Community and Rural Development.

Sammie Arnold has been with the department since 2013 and most recently served as assistant commissioner of Strategy and Legislative Affairs.

“I am tremendously thankful for this opportunity. As a rural Tennessean with deep small-town roots, I am incredibly passionate about supporting our rural communities and protecting their way of life,” Arnold said. “Governor Lee has asked us to be aggressive in developing creative solutions to help our rural communities that are struggling. My team and our department are up to the task.”

Earlier this week, Governor Bill Lee issued his first executive order, requiring all state executive departments to issue a statement of rural impact and provide recommendations for better serving rural Tennessee.

It’s the first step by the administration to accelerate plans to address the 15 Tennessee counties that are designated as distressed.