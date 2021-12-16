Dyersburg nurse practitioner charged with unlawfully distributing prescription opioids

A Dyersburg nurse practitioner is charged with unlawfully distributing prescription opioids.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kelly McCallum was arrested Thursday for unlawfully prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, at the Convenient Care Clinic, which she owned and operated.

Over a four-year period, McCallum prescribed more than two million opioid pills and more than 900,000 pills containing benzodiazepines.

McCallum is alleged to have provided prescriptions to individuals with whom she had close personal relationships, including individuals with whom she had sexual relationships, and is also alleged to have prescribed dangerous combinations of controlled substances to her patients and, when she was out of the office, left pre-signed prescriptions for staff to distribute controlled substances in her absence.

McCallum also faces health care fraud charges for allegedly billing TennCare and Medicare for fraudulent office visits on days that she was away from the Clinic.

McCallum is charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises, unlawful distribution of controlled substances, and health care fraud. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the drug charges, and a maximum of 10 years in prison for health care fraud.