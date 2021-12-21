Dyersburg nursing home employee charged with abusing elderly resident

A Dyersburg nursing home staff member is charged with abusing an elderly resident.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 48-year-old Trina Gauldin, of Ridgely, was arrested Monday and charged with Aggravated Abuse of an Elderly and Vulnerable Adult.

Chief Isbell says officers were notified Monday of the possible abuse of a 74-year-old resident at Harborview Nursing Home on Tickle Street.

During the investigation, officers determined that Gauldin, a Certified Nursing Assistant, allegedly assaulted the victim while in the victim’s room. The victim suffered visible facial injuries as a result of the assault.

Gauldin is being held in the Dyer County Jail.

Isbell says Tennessee Adult Protective Services has been notified of the incident.