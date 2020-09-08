A Dyersburg Police officer was injured Monday night trying to make an arrest.

Chief Steve Isbell says the officer, who’s not being identified at this time, was at the scene of a reported theft on Sellers Drive, and attempted to take 50-year-old John Hughes, of Dyersburg, into custody when Hughes pushed the officer back and attempted to flee.

The officer was able to take Hughes to the ground, with Hughes making multiple attempts to grab the officer’s service weapon from his holster.

The officer was then struck several times in the head by Hughes, who continued to struggle for the weapon.

The complainant pulled Hughes away from the officer, and was bitten on the arm by Hughes during the struggle. The officer was able to deploy his taser, and took Hughes into custody.

Chief Isbell says Hughes is wanted in Jackson County, Illinois, for larceny, and the State of Illinois Department of Corrections for a violation of parole.

Hughes is charged by Dyersburg Police for Aggravated Assault, Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Impersonation.

The officer was transported to Dyersburg Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for head injuries and later released. Hughes was also treated at Dyersburg Regional and later released where he remains in custody.

37-year-old Ashley Curtis, also of Dyersburg, was arrested Tuesday morning on a felony for False Reports and Accessory after the Fact.

Curtis is accused of lying to the police during an investigation.

In a statement, Chief Isbell says, “We are grateful that our officer is going to be okay, and thankful for the assistance from the brave person who rendered aid to him. There were several individuals watching this attack, and watched our officer in a fight for his life doing all he could do to keep his weapon secured while being struck in the head. Some of those individuals took their phones and recorded the attack while yelling at the officer offering no assistance or even a call for help. At least one person is observed on body camera footage attempting to assist Hughes while trying to pull the Good Samaritan off of Hughes. We will continue the investigation and additional individuals may be charged. It was clear what this fugitive’s intentions were, while it is alarming that the other individuals were more concerned with recording on their phones.”