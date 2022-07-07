Dyersburg officer injured while making an arrest

A Dyersburg Police officer is recovering after being injured making an arrest Thursday morning.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says Officer Samantha Quast responded to a domestic in progress on Wilson Street where 25-year-old Carlos Phillips had assaulted his 69-year-old grandmother.

Officer Quast suffered a concussion when Phillips hit her in the head as she was trying to arrest him.

Another officer deployed his Taser and Phillips was taken into custody.

Phillips is charged with Felony Assault on a First Responder and Domestic Assault.

He’s being held in the Dyer County Jail.