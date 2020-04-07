The Dyersburg Police Department now has confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Police Chief Steven Isbell reported that four members of “the team” have been tested for the virus, with two returning positive.

Chief Isbell did not elaborate on the status of those who received the positive tests.

He went on to say the Dyersburg Police Department “works hard to keep the community safe”, and now was asking the community to work hard to help keep them safe.

In his statement, Chief Isbell urged the public to “please not force officers to place themselves in unnecessary harm’s way”, adding this is all about individual responsibility.

He also asked all citizens to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders, avoid unnecessary travel and exposure.