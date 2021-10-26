Dyersburg Police Continue to Investigate Monday Homicide

The Dyersburg Police Department continues to investigate a homicide that occurred on Monday.

Police reports said officers were called around 11:00 in the morning to an area between Parks Thurmond and Sellers Street.

At the scene, police located the body of 25 year old Justin Lake, of Dyersburg, in a grassy area.

Reports indicate the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds.

Anyone with any information about the shooting of Justin Lake is urged to contact the Dyersburg Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip Line.