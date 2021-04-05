Dyersburg Police investigate Easter shooting

The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Easter Sunday.

Police Chief Steve Isbell says around 1:15 Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a shooting incident on St. Joseph Street.

When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old Dyersburg man sitting in his car with a gunshot wound. The car had also been struck multiple times with gunfire.

Isbell says the victim is not cooperating with officers and only indicated the shooting occurred on the Eastside.

The victim was treated at the scene by police officers until EMS transported him to the Dyersburg hospital.

Chief Isbell says this is the second time officers have responded to the same address in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers were previously called to a shooting on same street on January 26 when a vehicle occupied by a 60-year-old Dyersburg woman and a 12-year-old child was hit multiple times by gun shots.

Both victims suffered minor injuries from the shooting.

Isbell says the victims were parked on the street assisting their neighbor who was having car trouble. The neighbor’s car window was also struck by gunfire.

Investigators believe the two shootings, as well as other recent shooting incidents in the city, are related and are under investigation.