Dyersburg Police investigate shooting

The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting.

Police Chief Steve Isbell says just before 11:00 Sunday night, officers responded to a residence on Curry Street where witnesses reported 25 to 30 gunshots.

Chief Isbell says a woman and her baby were sitting in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Officers found 22 shell casings, and determined the rounds were fired into the front door, front windows, west side windows, and the back door.

One of the rounds hit a gas line which required the Dyersburg Fire Department and the City of Dyersburg Gas Department to respond.

Chief Isbell says anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 311, 285-1212, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.