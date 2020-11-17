The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery early yesterday morning.

Police Chief Steve Isbell says officers responded to the 2200 block of North St. John Avenue and found a 41-year-old Dyersburg man suffering from facial injuries.

The victim told officers he was at Royal Holiday trailer park, when he was assaulted by several people and robbed at gunpoint and said one of the individuals fired a handgun. The victim said he was robbed of his wallet containing cash and an ATM card.

Isbell says the victim was taken to Dyersburg Regional Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department of or Crime Stoppers.