Dyersburg Police investigating multiple shooting incidents

The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating multiple shooting incidents, including attempted murder, which happened in a 24 hour span.

Chief Steve Isbell says Sunday morning around 3:00, officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the area of Tucker Circle. As officers were searching the area, the victim called to report he was being chased by four black males wearing all black on Wilson Circle. The victim said the armed men were shooting at him as he ran toward Tucker Circle. The victim was able to elude the shooters and ran to the car wash on Forrest Street. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area, and found a vehicle that had been struck by a bullet in the windshield and lodged in the back seat.

An hour later, officers were again called to the area of Tucker Circle in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived and spoke with the victims who reported hearing gunshots as they pulled up to their apartment, and observed their neighbor’s front porch light go out. It was determined that the porch light had been hit by a bullet. Later it was also determined that one round had struck the window to the apartment.

Chief Isbell says the shooting incident is believed to be unrelated to the earlier shooting incident.

Sunday morning at 5:15, an officer on patrol in the area of the shootings, heard a gunshot around the Tucker Circle area and later found six shell casings from a .223 rifle on Upper Finley Road at the entrance of Wilson Circle. Investigators believe the shooting scene is connected to the earlier reports of shots fired.

The latest incident happened Monday morning around 1:00, when officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots in the area of Forrest Street. While searching the area, a victim called to report that their residence on Hornbrook had multiple bullet holes from the shooting. Officers determined the residence had been struck 12 times by gunfire, with multiple rounds going through the residence into interior walls and windows. The residence was occupied with three individuals and no injuries were reported.

Chief Isbell says the shooting incidents remain under investigation, and encourages anyone with information to call the Dyersburg Police Department.