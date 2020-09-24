The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a construction company.

Chief Steve Isbell says officers were called to A-1 Construction Company on Jenkinsville-Jamestown Road Tuesday where workers found several of their company trucks’ catalytic converters had been cut off and removed.

The thefts are believed to have occurred on late Monday night.

Chief Isbell says the interior of the converters contain precious metals, which bring a substantial amount of money at a recycling company.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department or Dyer County Crime Stoppers.

The owner of the business is also offering a reward for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the thefts.