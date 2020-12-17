The Dyersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a recent thefts of catalytic converters.

Chief Steve Isbell says during the month of November, police received more than eight calls for service regarding thefts of catalytic converters, with some businesses victimized more than once.

Isbell says the thefts have occurred during the night or early morning hours and the targeted areas have been businesses with company vehicles parked on them overnight.

Anyone with information or identification of the suspect is asked to contact the Dyersburg Police Department or Dyer County Crime Stoppers.