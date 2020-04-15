Dyersburg Police have reported their response to 188 calls for service during the past Easter weekend.

Police reports said calls included a disturbance involving an estimated 40 individuals, an aggravated robbery with shots fired, and an individual charged with aggravated assault on officers involving a knife.

Reports said early Saturday night, officers responded to a fight in a crowd of about 40 people, with the crowd then showing threatening behavior toward the officers.

After an officer was kicked several times, police deployed a chemical agent, and arrested a 31 year old female and 15-year old juvenile.

At 1:20 on Easter morning, an officer was forced to tase a 76 year old woman, after she ran toward them with a large knife.

And at 5:44 on Easter morning, police were called to shots being fired in the Hawthorne Avenue area.

Officers arrested a 22 year old man from Caruthersville on charges of robbing an individual at gunpoint.

Police Chief Steve Isbell said his officers were put in unnecessary situations multiple times, while also calling the situation “troubling” for a crowd of individuals to become hostile against law enforcement.