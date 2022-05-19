Dyersburg police searching for “person of interest” in deadly shooting

The Dyersburg Police Department is searching for a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting Wednesday night at the Chandler Complex on Mall Boulevard.

Chief Steve Isbell says officers are looking for 20-year-old Caleb Edwards, of Newbern, who was identified as a person of interest by witnesses at the scene.

Isbell says around 7:20 Wednesday night, officers arrived to find 43-year-old Jimmy Burns, of Dyersburg, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Edwards is believed to be armed and considered dangerous.

Chief Isbell says anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts is urged to call their nearest law enforcement agency.