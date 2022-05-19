Dyersburg police searching for two men in connection with murder

The Dyersburg Police Department is searching for two men in connection to Wednesday night’s murder in a parking lot on Mall Boulevard.

Chief Steve Isbell says warrants have been issued against 20-year-old Caleb Edwards for First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old William Marcus Edwards for Accessory to First-Degree Murder.

Both men are possibly traveling together.

Isbell says around 7:20 Wednesday night, officers arrived to find 43-year-old Jimmy Burns, of Dyersburg, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on the Edwards’ whereabouts is urged to call their nearest law enforcement agency.