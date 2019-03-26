The Dyersburg Police Department is still continuing their investigations into the disappearance of two people.

45 year old Jimmy Bingham has not been seen, nor heard from by family members or friends, since June 24th of last year.

Investigations indicate Bingham may have last been seen in the vicinity of the Milltown area of Dyersburg, and the Newbern area.

He is a white male about 5’8” tall, weighing around 160 pounds.

Detectives are also seeking information about 24 year old Shelby Hubbard, who was reported missing by her family on February 15th.

Reports said Hubbard’s mother told police that she woke up to find her daughter was not in the home.

Hubbard’s vehicle and personal belongings were left at the home, and no friends or family have received any contact since the night of February 14th.

Shelby Hubbard is a black female who is approximately 5’4” tall, weighing 140 pounds with braided hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bingham or Ms. Hubbard is urged to contact the Dyersburg Police Department, or the Crimestoppers Tip Line, where a $1,000 reward is being offered.