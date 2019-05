The Dyersburg Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the person involved in a theft case.

Police reports said on April 22nd, the suspect stole a Craftsman Generator from the Lowes store in Dyersburg.

On May 5th, the same individual returned to the store and allegedly walked out with a Craftsman inverter without paying for the item.

If anyone has any information regarding his identity, they are urged to contact the Dyersburg Police Department.