Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity

A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street.

Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg Police Department has received and responded to 39 calls for service and made 10 arrests at the property.

Officers executing the order Tuesday found nine people on the property including five who were in a shed that was also being used as a residence.

Isbell says there were numerous used hypodermic needles found on the property and other signs of extensive drug use.

All the individuals were ordered to vacate the property.

Several animals were removed from the property by the Humane Society before Dyersburg Public Works crews boarded up the shed and residence.

Bush was issued a court date Friday morning at 10:00 in Dyer County Circuit Court.