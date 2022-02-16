Dyersburg State Community College President Attends Union City Event

Dyersburg State Community College President Dr. Scott Cook was the special guest, during an Obion County Chamber of Commerce event on Tuesday.

Dr. Cook attended the breakfast event at the Obion County Public Library in Union City, and addressed the crowd on his goals and plans for the college.

During the meet-and-greet appearance, Dr. Cook told Thunderbolt News about his decision to seek the Dyersburg State opening.(AUDIO)

Dr. Cook was asked to explain the impact the community college has on the area.

Dr. Cook said the Dyersburg college is also exceeding trends in student population across the nation.

