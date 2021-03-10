Dyersburg store owner charged with robbing man who robbed his store

A Dyersburg store owner and a juvenile employee are charged with robbing a man who just robbed their store.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says Tuesday night around 9:00, an officer was flagged down by 20-year-old Siron Young, Jr., claiming he’d just stole a pack of cigars from the H&S Market on South Main Street.

Young said the store owner, 25-year-old Odi Suleiman, who was armed with a handgun, and a 17-year-old juvenile chased him in a vehicle and physically apprehended him on Cedar Street.

Young said the two retrieved the stolen cigars along with his cellphone and debit card and told him that his mother could see them at the store if he wanted his belongings back.

Suleiman and the juvenile are charged with Aggravated Burglary, with Suleiman being held in the Dyer County Jail pending action by the Dyersburg City Court.

The juvenile is being held in detention by the Dyer County Juvenile Court.

Meanwhile, Young was issued a misdemeanor citation for Theft and released from the scene.