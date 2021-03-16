Dyersburg Student Receives UT-Martin’s First “Minority Leaders Scholarship”

A junior student at UT-Martin has been awarded the first Minority Leader’s Scholarship.

Refugio Palacios, is a finance major from Dyersburg.

The scholarship was created to identify young minority students with strong leadership skills, while helping to prepare them for a career in finance.

The scholarship provides a monetary reward, as well as training and intern opportunities, and was made possible by Commercial Bank and Trust Company in Paris.

Palacious was awarded the scholarship by Tim Shanks and Greg Dozier from the Union City branch of Commercial Bank and Trust, Clint Davis from the Paris branch and John Clark, the interim director of the UT-Martin Horace and Sara Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking.