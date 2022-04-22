Dyersburg teacher charged with assault

A Dyersburg teacher is charged with assault after throwing a student to the ground while trying to break up a fight.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 61-year-old Carey Sanders, of Greenfield, turned himself in Thursday night at the Dyersburg Police Department.

Chief Isbell says on Monday, Sanders tried to break up a fight between two 14-year-old females inside the school and was seen on video forcefully throwing one of the juveniles to the ground.

Sanders was processed and issued a bond pending Dyersburg City Court action.

Both juveniles were issued juvenile citations for disorderly conduct and released pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action.